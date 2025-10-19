Tyler Hemming has been diagnosed with Stage Four Hodgkin’s Lymphoma after he first noticed a lump in his neck in early 2024.
By January this year doctors initially believed the lump was linked to tonsillitis.
But after Tyler's mum, Charley Hemming, 32, pushed for further tests, scans taken in May revealed the devastating news that Tyler had Stage Four Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.
The cancer had spread to his nose, throat, neck, collarbone, armpit, heart, spleen, abdomen, and shoulder blade.
Tyler's family are now hoping to help him fulfil his dream of visiting Thailand to go fishing once he completes his gruelling treatment for cancer.
Charley from Hampshire, said: "We've got to get Tyler to Thailand for his wish - he needs something to look forward to and a goal to focus on.
"At the moment it's, 'oh you've got to go to hospital for chemotherapy'.
"But he's had to be wrapped in cotton wool for the past six weeks as he's had bad chest infections, covid and just has to spend more and more time in hospital.
"It's perfect as fishing is something he loves and I know he will work so hard to make himself better.
Despite being just 13 years old, Tyler is a keen cheerleader - and competed in America for 16 days earlier this year with his cheer academy team at the youth summit for cheerleading - just weeks before his diagnosis in May.
Charley explained how it was in January last year that Tyler noticed the lump in his neck, and they both went to the doctors - where they were told 'it could be where he had tonsilitis'.
The mum-of-four said: "It wasn't a definitive answer: the only side affects he had was a lump that's it - there were no other signs.
"I took him to the GP again this year before we went to America - so we went in February, April and May, where he did some blood tests which still didn't give any answers.
"We then went to America and when we got back we could see the lump had multiplied and had got bigger: they were bulging out of his neck".
On the 16 May, Charley and Tyler went to hospital and that day discovered that Tyler had malignant cancer.
She said: "It' been a whirlwind.
"We were so excited because at 12-years-old he competed in an international competition and his team came second place out of over 100 teams.
"There was so much adrenaline and excitement, and then to come back and find out he has cancer."
"It's been PET scans, MRI, so much testing has to be done".
The family were "heartbroken" to find out not soon after his diagnosis that Tyler was riddled - from his nose, throat, neck, collar bone, armpits, cluster around his heart, all of his organ entry points, spleen , abdomen and shoulder blade.
Charley described the treatment as "the most intense chemo [she] has ever seen".
Despite everything, Charley said Tyler has received so much support from his family, friends and cheerleading team.
She explained: "It's a whole new world - especially for us as a family.
"The owners of the cheer team and cheer academy have rallied to help us - it's a whole new world for them too.
"The first thing Tyler said when he found out was 'I'm not quitting cheer'.
"His sister goes, his best mates and they've come to visit - he has visitors all the time! It's crazy and lovely.
"He's still on the team even though he's not there at training and cant compete - there's always a place for him on the team.
"Tyler even shaved his head before his hair started falling out, and his dad, uncle, dad and grandad all shaved their heads together and one of the girls from cheer too.
"The treatment would have been a lot more difficult if he didn't have this support."
Tyler's immune system is so weak that he spends up to three weeks of every month in hospital, often battling infections and high fevers.
The foods he once loved now make him feel sick, and he’s come to terms with losing his hair and strength.
Tyler's treatment is showing progress, as he's showing non-active in some areas, however, the cancer is still very much active in others, Charley explained.
The young boy has another four rounds of chemotherapy before he is due to be scanned again in November, then he will start radio therapy for three-and-a-half weeks every day.
Charley has taken unpaid compassionate leave from work to care for her son full-time, which has placed the family under enormous financial pressure.
Extra costs for travel, food, and specialist care items - such as a filtered water dispenser, as Tyler can’t drink tap water - have quickly added up.
This campaign is dedicated solely to helping Tyler realise his greatest wish - to visit Thailand and go fishing, giving him a chance to experience joy and adventure again away from hospital life.
Charley added: "I've never known a kid to love fishing as much as Tyler - it's what he does
"If he's not at at cheer academy - he's fishing, and he needs something to look forward to more than ever before.
"I need to get Tyler there for his wish".
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.