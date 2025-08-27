The rollout of the winter flu vaccination campaign to protect some of the most vulnerable people in Hampshire will soon be underway.
From Monday (September 1) pregnant women, two to three year olds, primary and secondary school children, and children in clinically at-risk groups are eligible to receive their flu vaccination.
Children who are at primary and secondary school will receive their vaccinations at school.
For most toddlers, the flu vaccination will be in the form of two quick squirts of spray up the nose, which is often described as a ‘little tickle’ and carried out at your GP practice.
Dr Michele Legg, GP and clinical lead for the NHS Hampshire and Isle of Wight Vaccination Programme, said: “We know children are pretty resilient when they become unwell and can bounce back after a week or so of feeling ill.
“However, having the vaccination protects your child against flu and the more serious complications such as bronchitis and pneumonia, which can develop from it.
“It can also help reduce the spread of flu, offering protection to any vulnerable friends and family members you may be in contact with.
“The vaccine is offered as a nasal spray, which is painless. The vaccine has been given to millions of children worldwide and has an excellent safety record so I really would encourage you to take up the offer.”
Dr Charlotte Hutchings, a GP in Hampshire, said: “I would like to encourage all eligible pregnant women to take up the offer of the flu vaccination. It is really important as having the vaccinations helps to protect you and your baby from becoming seriously unwell.
“It's safe to have the flu vaccination during any stage of pregnancy, from the first few weeks up to your expected due date. It's also safe for people who are breastfeeding to have the vaccines.”
“I strongly recommended that you get vaccinated against flu, RSV and whooping cough ahead of winter to protect you and your baby.”
For those who are eligible for the winter flu vaccine, there are a number of ways to get your vaccination. Many people will be invited directly via their GP practice.
However, you don’t need to be invited to book your appointment as anyone who is eligible can book directly via the National Booking System, by calling 119, or via the NHS App.
For any school-aged children who aren’t currently in an educational setting, parents and carers will be contacted by the School Aged Immunisation Service or they can contact their GP directly.
Anyone who is unsure whether their child has a condition that means they’re eligible for the vaccination, or you need help with booking an appointment, then the NHS Hampshire and Isle of Wight COVID-19 Vaccination Helpline team will be able to help by calling 0300 561 0018.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.