A mum who lost 13 litres of blood during her daughter’s birth has praised the “incredible” NHS teams who saved both their lives.
Harriet Paget, 36, survived a rare and life-threatening pregnancy complication thanks to the quick action of staff at St George’s Hospital in Tooting, south-west London. Now, she is urging the public to celebrate their health heroes in the NHS’s equivalent of the Oscars.
Now in its second year, the GESH CARE Awards recognise clinical and support staff across St George’s, Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals and Health Group (GESH).
Ms Paget, a mum-of-three from Farnham, Surrey, was admitted to St George’s after experiencing bleeding at 30 weeks into her pregnancy. She was diagnosed with placenta accreta, a serious condition in which the placenta grows too deeply into the womb. In her case, it had passed through the uterine wall, making delivery life-threatening.
She was hospitalised for the remainder of her pregnancy before giving birth via planned caesarean section at 35 weeks in May 2024.
“It can be miserable living out parts of your pregnancy in hospital when you’re away from your family, but the caring teams at St George’s made it bearable,” Ms Paget said.
“During the time I stayed in the hospital, I was filled with gratitude for everyone who cared for me both during my pregnancy and my recovery – and of course to all who were instrumental in saving my life.”
Thanks to a specialist team led by consultant in obstetrics and foetal medicine Ana Pinas, Ms Paget’s daughter was safely delivered.
During the operation, Ms Paget lost 13 litres of blood – almost three times the typical volume in a woman’s body. The team performed multiple life-saving procedures to keep her alive.
Her daughter was rushed to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) for immediate breathing support, while Ms Paget was admitted to intensive care. Both mother and baby recovered and were discharged eight days later.
“When you’re vulnerable like I was, it’s very important that the care you receive makes you feel that things are going to be ok,” she said.
“During my pregnancy, I was away from home a lot and that made me so appreciative of how giving NHS workers are. It’s also made me so admirable of NHS workers who give such dedicated care.”
As a tribute to her consultant, Ms Paget gave her daughter the middle name Ana. She also raised more than £5,000 for St George’s Hospital Charity by running the London Landmarks Half Marathon in April.
“The care I had at St George’s was incredible – from the consultants to the nurses, to the catering staff,” she said.
“The level of care I received has given me a new-found respect. It’s great that the public can nominate a dedicated worker for a much-deserved award.”
Kate Slemeck, managing director at St George’s Hospital, said: “We really welcome hearing from patients about the expert care they’ve received from our clinical and support teams – they go above and beyond for people like Harriet and and her daughter every day.
“I am so proud of the dedicated care we provide – and I hope people will nominate their health heroes to help us all celebrate them and what they do.”
Davina Metters, director of fundraising and communications at St George’s Hospital Charity, added: “We were so in awe of Harriet when she took on the London Landmarks Half Marathon after her life-saving treatment. Raising over £5,000 for St George’s Hospital Charity was a truly inspiring way to give back to the staff who cared for her.”
Consultant Ana Pinas said: “Harriet was one of our most challenging cases to date and proof that good team-work is the key to safe and excellent care for our patients.
“I will never forget the feeling when I saw her awake and well in the Intensive Care Unit, only 24 hours after we were concerned about her life. It is an honour to have her little girl named after me – they will always have a special place in my heart.”
Last year, more than 500 staff were nominated for a GESH CARE Award. Nominations are open until October 8.
