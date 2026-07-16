The lychgate at St Peter's Church in Wrecclesham has been officially reopened during a community event celebrating the completion of its restoration.
Farnham Mayor Graham White unveiled the refurbished graveyard entrance as part of a joint event organised by St Peter's Church and the Wrecclesham Conservation Group.
The work was carried out by Danny Tongeman, of Besp-Oak Carpentry, after he approached the church when he realised the lychgate had fallen into a state of disrepair.
He said the project became a personal mission following the death of his father.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Cllr White praised those who had contributed towards the restoration of the churchyard and lychgate.
He said: "This is amazing, that you're bringing this graveyard up to a very, very beautiful place to be. We all know how overgrown it became over the years. You really have made a tremendous impression.
"I know many of you contributed in one way or another towards this project."
Cllr White also thanked the Farnham Preservation Trust, the Schroder family and Farnham Town Council, for supporting the project.
He said: "It is wonderful to come together and we need this funding.
"It makes a wonderful memorial and a wonderful thing we can all look at as we drive by. I will definitely think differently about it as I drive backwards and forwards, which I do quite often."
The opening formed part of Wrecclesham Nature Day, organised by the the conservation group and St Peter's Church after the cancellation of this year's Wrecclesham Fete.
Families enjoyed face painting, rock painting, colouring and nature activities, with children learning about moths, toads and other local wildlife through interactive displays and workshops.
Group leader Myung Hye Chun thanked everyone who had supported the project and the community event.
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