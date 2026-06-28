While last week's heatwave may have passed, experts are reminding pet owners that extreme temperatures can still pose a serious risk to animals.
Pets can quickly become dangerously overheated, particularly if left in cars, conservatories or poorly ventilated rooms.
Anyone who sees a dog in distress inside a hot car is advised to call 999 rather than smash a window. Police can assess the situation and advise on the appropriate action. Damaging a vehicle without permission could result in legal action.
She said: "Dogs cannot cool themselves efficiently and even a short walk can put them at serious risk. Flat-faced breeds, older pets, overweight animals and those with underlying health conditions are particularly susceptible.
"If you suspect your pet may be suffering from heatstroke, move them somewhere cool immediately, use cool water on their paws, offer small amounts of water often and contact your veterinary practice straight away. Early intervention can make all the difference.
"Don't forget that rabbits, guinea pigs and other small pets can be particularly vulnerable during hot weather too, and should be kept in shaded, well-ventilated areas away from direct sunlight."
Signs of heatstroke include excessive panting, drooling, lethargy, vomiting, wobbliness and collapse.
Owners are also advised to check the temperature of pavements and artificial grass before taking dogs for a walk. If it is too hot for the back of your hand, it is too hot for paws.
Cooling mats and paddling pools can help pets stay comfortable. If it is too hot for a walk, owners can keep dogs entertained with frozen treats, such as a Kong toy filled with mashed banana or yoghurt, or by scattering frozen peas into a hard-shell paddling pool filled with cool, clean water.
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