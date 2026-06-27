The event, organised by the Hedgehogs of Farnham, embraced this year's Stage and Screen theme. Although the parade started slightly later than planned following an incident in Waggon Yard, the celebrations soon got into full swing as the procession left Upper Hart Car Park at 6pm and wound its way through the town centre.
Despite the earlier road disruption, the carnival route remained unaffected and visitors packed the streets to enjoy one of Farnham's biggest community events of the year.
Schools, businesses, charities and community groups all took to the streets in a lively celebration, with music, dancing and cheering accompanying the colourful procession.
Crowds were treated to a host of familiar film and television characters. Scooter-riding Mods from Quadrophenia rolled through the town centre, Peter Pan battled Captain Hook, prehistoric dinosaurs inspired by Jurassic Park stalked the streets and St Andrew's Church of England Infant School delighted spectators with its Monsters, Inc.-themed entry, led by a towering Sulley.
Earlier in the day, Gostrey Meadow was transformed into a family festival, with live music, a funfair, food and drink stalls, games, competitions and community displays running from 2pm until late into the evening.
The annual carnival, supported by local businesses, organisations and volunteers, remains one of Farnham's best-loved community events, raising money for local good causes while bringing thousands of people together for a day of entertainment.
Organisers were supported by sponsors including Farnham Institute Charity, Farnham Town Council, Surrey County Council, Farnham Estates, Biffa, Farnham BID, The Third Monkey and REEL Cinema Farnham.
The event once again showcased the creativity and community spirit that have made Farnham Carnival a highlight of the town's calendar for generations.
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