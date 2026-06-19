A Farnham video game studio behind some of the most celebrated comedy simulation games of recent years is marking its tenth anniversary this month, with its co-founder describing the journey as nothing short of unbelievable.
Two Point Studios, based in Farnham, was founded in 2015 by industry veterans Gary Carr and Mark Webley, who wanted to revive the humour-driven business management games they had enjoyed making earlier in their careers. Ten years on, the studio has built a devoted global fanbase from its Farnham offices through titles including Two Point Hospital and Two Point Campus.
Carr said the early days were defined by uncertainty.
"We really didn't know if we would have any interest from publishers," he admitted. "It's way beyond our wildest dreams."
The studio's distinctive blend of charm, accessibility and deep gameplay has remained its calling card throughout. Carr said maintaining that identity as the company grew had been a deliberate priority, with the team relying on carefully chosen outsourcing partners to keep the Farnham studio "small-ish and manageable".
Like many businesses, Two Point faced its toughest test during the Covid-19 pandemic.
"We benefit hugely from working together in a physical space," Carr said. "Remote working for 18 months made the creative process extremely challenging."
The studio is known for its close-knit culture, with team days at local venues – including a recent ceramics session at Farnham Pottery – helping to keep creativity alive outside the office.
Looking ahead, Carr said his greatest ambition was simple: to build something that outlasts him.
"I certainly don't plan on going anywhere," he said, "but when that day comes, I'm positive Two Point will still be going from strength to strength."
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