Drivers are being urged to avoid Castle Street in Farnham after the road was closed in both directions following reports of a significant water leak.
Residents first raised the alarm on Friday (June 26) afternoon after noticing water escaping onto the road, prompting emergency services and partner agencies to attend the scene. Early reports suggest a burst water main may be responsible.
Castle Street remains closed to vehicles in both directions as crews work to assess the situation and make the area safe.
Pedestrian access is still being maintained, although people in the vicinity are being asked to follow the directions of emergency services.
There is currently no indication of when the road will reopen, with further updates expected as the response continues.
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