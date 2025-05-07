Pupils at an East Hampshire SEN school with a motto of “inspire, believe and achieve” have done just that with a terrific showing in the Duke of Edinburgh (DofE) award scheme.
Youngsters at Hollywater School racked up an incredible 25 awards with nine bronze, 11 silver and five gold certificates being collectively handed out.
Their haul was lauded as “amazing achievement” when dozens of youngsters from around the district gathered in Alton Assembly Rooms for the DofE Award Presentation Evening.
They collected their certificates in front of a panel of special guests which included the mayor of Alton and the chairman and vice-chairman of East Hampshire District Council.
The DofE scheme is open to people of all abilities but the challenges are significant for Hollywater students.
A spokesperson said: “It was therefore extremely encouraging that the school pupils gained a combined 25 awards, which we think is an amazing achievement.”
Certificates were handed out by adventurer and charity founder Holly Budge who gave an inspirational talk.
The speaker has conquered and sky-dived from Everest, climbed many of the Himalayan mountains and competed in a 1,000km race across Mongolia on semi-wild horses.
Her “How Many Elephants” charity combats the ivory trade and regularly patrols in South Africa with local rangers, with the talk’s accompanying images and videos bringing home the incredible nature of her achievements.
East Hampshire is a very active area for the scheme with 16 district sixteen Centres that offer DofE, with many choosing to present their certificates in-house.
Participants from four centres came together for this year’s presentation evening with 37 bronze, 16 silver and six gold awards being handed out.
Everyone doing DofE has to take up a Skill, undertake a Physical activity, and spend time as a Volunteer with participants choosing an activity and personal programme.