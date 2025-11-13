Jane Austen’s House in Chawton is going to round off the first 250 years since the author’s birth in style next month.
The museum will be staging a five-day Jane Austen's Birthday Celebration , starting on December 12 and culminating in her birthday on December 16.
And 2026 will start with another Pride and Prejudice Festival in January, building on the success of festivals themed around each of her novels held this year.
The museum, which described Pride and Prejudice as “one of the most beloved novels in all of English literature”, said the festival would run from January 24 to 28 and feature “enchanting tours, inspiring talks, special performances and plenty of virtual events”.
A spokesperson added: “We've loved welcoming you in this anniversary year, and are honoured to share Jane Austen's House with fans from across the world.
“It's been truly incredible to see so many of you come together, sharing laughs and making memories in our tiny village of Chawton. We can't wait to see more of you in 2026, both in person at the house and virtually.”
The Pride and Prejudice Festival 2026 will include fascinating talks from speakers including author and Austen scholar Helena Kelly, comedian and author Rachel Parris, legal expert Nichola McNulty on The Fee Tail and Female Fury in Austen's Legal World, and The Making of Pride and Prejudice with the museum’s director Lizzie Dunford.
Performance highlights will include Rebel Readings – a lively session by actors Hollie Hales and Charlotte Warner, who will present readings by some of the inspiring women writers that Jane Austen loved - and A Celebration of Pride and Prejudice.
The museum’s 2026 exhibition Staging Pride and Prejudice - about the first major stage adaptation of the novel in the 1930s - will open in time for the festival on January 22.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.