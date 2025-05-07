Litterbugs are a national disgrace
Since January of this year, there has been a renewed effort by East Hampshire District Council (EHDC) and Norse to clean the streets of Petersfield, regularly. There is a new manager at EHDC working directly with a new manager at Norse: EHNorse.
Certainly, the town centre looks a lot better particularly because the scarabs (mechanical street sweepers) have been out much more frequently and sweeping more places than had previously been the case.
These new managers are very keen to make a success of their roles and bring Petersfield back to its true self, the best of English towns and Gateway to the South Downs, a place to be proud of.
But there is still much work to be done, mainly, the section of the A3 which passes Petersfield. The slip roads are a particular eyesore with litter and rubbish strewn along them.
Recently, another volunteer and I picked up 40 sacks of rubbish from the four slip roads and from under the flyover at the A3/A272 junction, over three early dawn Sunday mornings, when the traffic was at its lightest.
It was a shameful scene to see so much rubbish on one of the main routes into Petersfield. But it is the same pitiful scene on many of our A roads, motorways and junctions throughout the country.
You have to wonder if the people who do this have had any decency put into them as children, but the local authorities and the highways agency don’t clear it up, leaving rubbish festering, to shame us all, especially in the eyes of visitors to this gateway to the South Downs. What on earth must foreigners think of us?
I understand that the new management at EHNorse are training people to do this slip road litter picking in a safe way.
Given the amount of litter, rubbish and fly tipping that spoils our beautiful country, isn’t it time that our government and local authorities began a serious crackdown: fines, community service and confiscation of cars and vans on anyone who throws litter or rubbish from their vehicles or anyone who fly tips.
Isn’t it time that the powers-that-be start a serious education drive, encompassing everyone from toddlers to grandparents, to make everyone aware of litter and rubbish on our roads and streets?
Isn’t it time that such spoiling of our beautiful country was made as antisocial as smoking in a pub or restaurant or in someone else’s home?
So, as I look forward, I am cautiously optimistic that between EHNorse new management and the volunteers and with the goodwill of the people, we can make Petersfield a place to be really proud of once again.
Glenn McLernon
Petersfield
Labour’s planning reforms threaten nature
Labour promised to protect wildlife in their manifesto and to strengthen laws.
However, they are doing a complete U-turn with their planning bill by reducing advice from experts on wildlife and not taking into consideration the effect on wildlife when building projects are devised and submitted.
Any damage to our natural environment must be mitigated at the planning stage.
Philip Plummer
Oasthouse Crescent
Farnham
Voters are ready for change
Last week was an historic week in UK politics. All around the country, the Conservative and Labour vote crumbled, with Reform UK winning the lion's share of support.
Something is definitely happening. A group of Surrey Reform members visited Runcorn recently to help campaign, and we were met on the doorsteps with huge levels of support.
But also something else – a feeling of exasperation, frustration, and anger with successive governments and the impacts that ill-thought-through policies have had on their lives.
Issues ranging from the Prime Minister not knowing what a woman is, to the removal of winter fuel payments, and the sense of injustice at a local hotel housing illegal migrants at the taxpayers' expense – all while local people are struggling with sky-high bills, high unemployment, and a lack of local services.
We were asked repeatedly on the doorsteps: “How is this fair to us?”; “What do the Government think they are doing?” – and some far more direct, expletive-laden comments regarding the intellect of those MPs in Westminster.
All the people we spoke to wanted to see a return to common sense, fairness, honesty and, that word most despised by those on the left of politics, a patriotic government which puts the interests of the country and its people first.
In my 30-plus years in politics, I don’t think I have ever seen such disillusionment with the old parties. Reform UK does have a mountain to climb over the next few years, but judging by the results from the ballot boxes, it is getting smaller by the day.
Ged Hall
Chairman
Reform UK - Farnham and Bordon
Volunteers embody spirit of service
As we commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day, it is fitting to reflect on the extraordinary contributions and sacrifices made by St John Ambulance volunteers during World War Two. These brave individuals played a crucial role in providing medical care and support to those in need, often under the most challenging and dangerous conditions.
During the war, St John volunteers were at the forefront of the home front effort, offering first aid and medical assistance during air raids, evacuations, and other emergencies. Their dedication and selflessness saved countless lives and provided comfort to many in their darkest hours. These volunteers worked tirelessly, often putting their own lives at risk, to ensure the wellbeing of others.
As we honour their legacy, our current volunteers continue to embody the same spirit of service and commitment and will be participating in events taking place to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.
We invite everyone to join us in remembering and celebrating the invaluable contributions of St John Ambulance volunteers, both past and present. Their unwavering commitment to helping others is a testament to the enduring spirit of humanity and compassion.
Rear Admiral Simon Williams CB CVO KStJ
Prior of England and the Islands
Chair of St John Ambulance