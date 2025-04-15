Liphook really cleaned up its act thanks to the annual Litter Pick organised by Liphook in Bloom took place on April 13. Around forty volunteers turned out to give the village a much-needed spring clean.
The volunteers, ranging in age and background, scoured the streets and lanes of Liphook, collecting a staggering amount of rubbish, including countless drink cans and bottles. So many cans were found that one volunteer joked that drinking from a can must impair one’s ability to see litter bins.
In addition to the usual debris, volunteers uncovered a variety of surprising items, such as car parts, a petrol can, tyres, polystyrene, building materials, and even clothing. A particularly troublesome area was reported to East Hampshire District Council (EHDC) as being used for fly-tipping.