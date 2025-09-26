Growing Hope Farnham, will offer free therapy for children and young people, along with support for their families. Its clinic, at Jubilee Church, Upper Way, will offer six one-hour therapy sessions to children who may be referred by schools, healthcare professionals, or parents. Families do not need a formal diagnosis to access support.
Alongside therapy, Growing Hope will also provide courses such as ‘When Dreams Change’ for parents adjusting to a child’s additional needs, along with sibling support groups. The clinic will be part of the national Growing Hope charity whose vision is to bring hope to families living with the challenges and opportunities of additional needs.
Ric Garvey, chair of trustees, said: “We are thrilled to launch Growing Hope Farnham. Our heart is to support children and families who often feel overlooked or isolated, by providing practical help and a welcoming community of support. We believe this work will make a real difference locally.
“We aim to offer clinical hours by mid-October with our clinic manager and therapist, Nikki, a highly experienced speech and language therapist with 20 years of experience both in the NHS and more recently through her own practice. As the clinic grows, we will be looking to take on more therapists with a range of different specialisms.”
The community is invited to a fundraising and launch evening on Thursday, October 2, at 8pm at Jubilee Church, Upper Way. The evening will include drinks, canapés, music, and presentations about the charity’s work, and a silent auction to help raise funds.
Tickets are free with a suggested donation of £20 and booking is required via www.tickettailor.com/events/growinghope/1804433
