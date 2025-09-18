Residents in Wrecclesham are once again urging traffic calming measures after several recent incidents.
On Wednesday, a car struck a wall outside a house on School Hill, leaving it slanted and unstable, making life difficult for pedestrians.
Residents say vehicles are often seen speeding around 6 p.m., when families and commuters are heading home, posing a risk to those on foot.
Some have also blamed ongoing roadworks in Farnham, which they say frustrate drivers and cause some to accelerate once they are clear of the town centre.
Resident Brian Stzukowski said the job of Surrey County Council’s highways authority had been “privatised by need” as locals felt forced to enforce and monitor speed themselves.
He said his car was in the shop for more than a month after it was hit while parked, warning it was “a matter of time before a serious accident happens.”
“We often hear how councils are strapped for cash, but if you put a speed camera on places like Burnt Hill Road, Sandrock Hill Road or School Hill they will make their money back from speeding motorists,” said Mr Stzukowski.
“We have enough support that if councillors don’t take action against this, we will put forward a candidate to stand against them at the next election.”
Another resident, Miriam Winsor, said similar incidents had occurred with parked cars being struck, and that neighbours were aware of pedestrians who had been knocked over.
“Crossing the road is dangerous and scary even for adults, so we are very concerned for children as well,” she said.
Ms Winsor added that physical measures such as speed bumps were needed, noting that the faded “slow” markings on the road were no longer visible to drivers.
Surrey County Council has been approached for comment.
