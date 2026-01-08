An article in The Daily News of September 2, 1904 quoted Lewis Carroll in relation to the first exhibition of handicrafts organised by the United Haslemere Industries. On display were works by the Peasant Artists of Foundry Meadow, alongside an altar frontal destined for Buckingham Palace, created by the St Edmundsbury Weavers of College Hill. The journalist wrote that Haslemere’s crafts “preserved the aesthetic side of manufacture and the dignity of the human hand”, standing in opposition to modern industrial production and what Lewis Carroll himself would have described as “uglification”.