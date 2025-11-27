The Andersons had considerable personal and family connections in the Farnham area and Amy set about meeting the challenge. Using her influence to secure the support of wealthy contacts, she succeeded in meeting the demanding timetable set by the Church, and work on the Bishop’s Palace commenced. Part of it was cleared and renovated for the Bishop’s family’s use and part for use by religious retreats. A rather dilapidated Tudor wing was made into suitable accommodation for visitors.