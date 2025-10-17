A horror film starring a Golden Globe winner and a prolific Hollywood actor will be the latest flick to be partly filmed at a beauty spot near Farnham.
Mirage Pictures will film parts of Werwulf at Bourne Wood between November 4 and 11.
The Robert Eggers-directed flick is set in 13th century England and stars Kick Ass and 28 Years Later actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the title character with Willem Dafoe and Lily-Rose Depp in support.
People will be able to ask questions about the filming schedule next week as residents and businesses from the surrounding area have received invitations to an information drop-in session.
Representatives from the film production company and the filming and events manager from Forestry England will be in attendance.
