An East Hampshire community is set for a Bank Holiday party as Headley’s new-look pavilion will be officially opened following a £1.5million redevelopment.
The finish line is in sight for the landmark project with the grand opening of the revamped facility at Mill Lane Playing Fields coinciding with the Here’s Headley show on Monday, May 4.
The show will take place from 11am to 3pm with a formal opening ceremony planned for midday, followed by guided tours of the building.
The project led by Headley Parish Council includes improved playing fields and upgraded sports facilities, with most of the funding coming from developer cash handed to EHDC to distribute locally.
Councillor Ann Sherburn-Hall said the transformation had been years in the making.
“The former pavilion was hardly used, and now we have a state-of-the-art facility,” she said.
“We’ve already hosted a pétanque competition which was a great success, and the response from residents has been overwhelmingly positive.”
She added that the development provides new home and away changing rooms, upgraded public areas and a modern kitchen, helping to support both sports clubs and community groups.
Residents will be encouraged to get involved in activities as local organisations and sports clubs will host stalls and taster sessions during the Bank Holiday Monday shindig.
VIP guests expected to attend include Farnham & Bordon MP Greg Stafford and the chairman of East Hampshire District Council.
The council has worked closely with the community during the project with pupils from Holme Primary School visiting the site during construction and handing drawings and letters to contractors.
A short film created with Alton College students, exploring the pavilion’s past, present and future, will also be shown at the event.
The council hopes the new facility will become a hub for activities ranging from sports to social groups and community events.
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