Goodbye seems to be the hardest word as near silence has marked the closure of a much-loved pet shop in Bordon.
The door to Crowder’s Pets was locked for the last time around 3pm last Saturday, with its owners Kaz and Rocky citing health, financial and other reasons for its closure.
But after being part of Bordon’s retail scene for more than a decade, the pair were disappointed their departure seems to have gone unnoticed.
“One bloke came in, saying he had to say goodbye as he’s been using us since we were in The Hardys,” said Rocky.
“But not one trader here on Chalet Hill has said anything about us closing, which we’re a little disappointed about.
“We’ve been a business here in Whitehill & Bordon for over a decade but yet not one councillor has made an effort to say goodbye or express sadness.”
The couple have been part of Bordon’s retail scene for more than a decade as they opened an aquatics shop in The Hardys 11 years ago before moving to Chalet Hill.
But while there’s been highs, like last year’s triumphant dog show, there’s been plenty of bumps with obstacles including roadworks, Covid and water supply issues.
And with the pair being landed with an £800 business rate increase and a general downturn in trade, a difficult decision was made.
Rocky added: “The landlord has been brilliant and the rent hasn’t been a problem but the business rates hurt.
“There’s just a lack of customers at the moment as so many people are tightening their belts. I think it’s the economy as people aren’t spending money these days.”
Health scares have also been a major factor in the couple’s decision to close their bricks and mortar shop. However, it’s not the end of their business as it will move online to www.crowderspets.co.uk while they also plan to set up stalls at major events and markets in the area.
Rocky finished his last day of trading at Chalet Hill with a well-earned beer in Hogmoor Distillery, a firm which has always been extremely supportive of their business.
And Kaz, like her husband, has a message for anyone who has used their shop over the last 11 years.
She said: “We would just like to say a huge thank you to everyone that supported us here or used us online.
“If anything, we’re looking to expand online but we’re so sad to be leaving this shop. Thank you for everything and for being so understanding.”
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