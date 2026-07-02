A charity shop in Ash is set to close next month in what its operators have described as an "incredibly difficult decision".
Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice Care has announced that its Ash shop in Ash Hill Road will close for the final time on Saturday, August 1.
In a statement, the charity said the decision had "not been made lightly" and acknowledged the impact it would have on the local community, staff and volunteers.
It said: "We know the shop means a great deal to our local community, and we understand that this news will be disappointing for many. We also recognise the impact it will have on our dedicated staff team and volunteers."
The charity thanked everyone who has supported the shop over the years through donations, shopping and volunteering.
It added: "Whether you've donated, shopped with us, volunteered your time, or simply stopped by to say hello, your support has helped us continue providing care and support to those who need it most."
Phyllis Tuckwell operates charity shops across west Surrey and north-east Hampshire, including branches in Farnham, Farncombe, Fleet, Aldershot, Camberley and Guildford. Earlier this year it also opened a new retail and donation centre at Pew Corner, Artington, near Guildford.
The retail network helps fund the charity's specialist palliative and end-of-life care, with the hospice relying on donations and fundraising to provide the majority of its services.
The closure comes just weeks after the charity welcomed its first patients to its new state-of-the-art hospice in south Farnham, replacing temporary inpatient facilities in Camberley.
The purpose-built hospice is expected to enable Phyllis Tuckwell to support even more patients and families across west Surrey and north-east Hampshire.
Supporters are being encouraged to continue using the charity's other shops after the Ash branch closes.
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