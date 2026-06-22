Something strange is happening in the neighbourhood as Petersfield looks set to welcome a brill clothing store.
The Square could be getting a new sole mate as Weird Fish is rumoured to be moving into the former Barclays unit between Card Factory and the police station.
While the Cornish retailer hasn’t confirmed the move to the Post, they’re looking to reel in a store manager and sales advisors with adverts for their Petersfield branch appearing on their website and elsewhere online.
However, while the postcode on the advert is for an address on The Square, it doesn’t seem to tally with the unit currently being renovated.
The retailer makes relaxed “weekend-style” clothing like fleeces and dresses with a focus on using sustainable materials.
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