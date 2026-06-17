East Hampshire has lost an ever-smiling heroine of care and compassion with an endless drive for everyone’s maximum mobility in the passing of Sue Williams.
Sue left her birth town of Emsworth in 1965 to start 30 years of top-level nursing, only then to shrug off the sudden onset of disability and change course for another three decades of unpaid volunteer charity leadership, helping thousands enjoy maximum mobility.
Her contributions ranged from the easily overlooked creation of dropped kerbs and the introduction of one of the first mobility scooter hire schemes 30 years ago to convincing government transport chiefs to spend £5.2 million on a vital pedestrian bridge at Liphook railway station.
Sue’s winning smile, which doubtless helped her become Miss Winchester in 1973, was soon beamed across the nation as hundreds nominated the Friars Gate Medical Centre nurse on the way to victory in the Southern Television round of the 1979 Nurse of the Year competition.
She went on to take the national title, facing the professional scrutiny of 13 finalists’ challenges under the original “reality” TV compering of Leslie Crowther.
A major part of her prize package was a cruise on the QE2, where she met Goon Show star Harry Secombe, who was performing in cabaret on the ship. He said: “I’ve nothing but admiration for our nurses and Sue’s a real cracker!”
Today, that picture of the pair encircled by the famous liner’s lifebuoy has pride of place in the East Meon home Sue shared with journalist Glynn, 74, her husband of 42 years, and their award-winning photographer son Nick, 38.
They were with her when she passed away at home last month, aged 79, after receiving care in her final weeks from nurses at the Rosemary Foundation.
Former chair of East Meon Parish Council Susan Davenport said: “Sue was a massive contributor to village life and to the broader community. She did so much for people with disabilities, working tirelessly for their benefit.
“We are sure she will be hugely missed, although everything she achieved will continue to help so many.”
Sue’s charismatic drive and chatty positivity were ultimately tested when pancreatic cancer struck last November, but during more than a month of treatment at Queen Alexandra Hospital, fellow patients were invariably lifted by her cheerful outlook.
Glynn and Sue met when Westbury House Nursing Home opened in West Meon in 1982. She soon became matron and general manager of the private enterprise, which employed 160 mainly local staff caring for 90 patients and residents in the expansive country house.
Meanwhile, Sue, in her “spare” moments, helped husband Glynn organise the Great Butser Run by managing medical cover for the event as well as fielding a large team in the associated charity walk.
The pioneering charity-boosting mass-participation fun run, launched in 1978 and later to bring him the MBE, pre-dated both the Great North Run and the London Marathon.
When Westbury passed to new owners, Sue, now a new mum to Nick, switched to working as a GP practice nurse in Southbourne, near Emsworth.
Within a couple of years, however, she was diagnosed with MS. She went from nursing at Easter to being confined to a powered wheelchair by Christmas that same year.
But Glynn and young Nick rose to the challenge as Sue adjusted to being a patient at physiotherapy and rehabilitation clinics. Nick was later presented to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II as a Regional Young Carer of the Year in Winchester.
Glynn recalled: “There was no stopping a marginally less-mobile Sue charging around in her wheelchair. As she met others with similar challenges in therapy sessions, including Tony Finch, who had high-level business experience, she formed the charity South Downs Association of Disabled People (SDADP), with meetings at our home.
“It might have seemed like a cottage industry, but this was no simple talking shop! Led by Sue and with professional advice they drew up a feasibility study and full business plan to win a bid for £88,000 lottery funding.
“The three-year deal included leasing and adapting a Petersfield shop as a friendly base for advocacy and advice as well as spend £22,000 to buy a London black cab which could take wheelchair users in their chairs - unlike any other taxi in town!
“As one of the taxi’s volunteer drivers, I found it great to see how much the freedom of mobility we provided brought people out into the community, relaxed, happy and appreciative.”
With the then Hampshire Lord Lieutenant Mary Fagan - now a Dame - as patron, SDADP launched the town’s Shopmobility scooter loan scheme in 1998, with a new hub built in the central car park funded through East Hants Council by developer contributions.
Glynn continued: “Over the years we carried out access audits to make life easier for people with sensory limitations or disabilities and notably in wheelchairs but also others with mobility issues such worn-out hip joints as well as the physically fit but obstacle-challenged parents with prams.
“From ensuring that Petersfield town centre had specific road-level dropped kerbs on both sides of the road - rather than basic vehicle access without a matched ‘escape’ opposite - these full building audits covered commercial and public sector facilities.”
Although Petersfield-based, SDADP covered both town and country, and Sue won funding for powered wheelchairs to be available to disabled ‘ramblers’ at Queen Elizabeth Country Park and the Sustainability Centre along the South Downs near East Meon.
But one of her greatest successes came during her 20-year chairmanship of the East Hampshire Disability Forum, for years the official disability partner of the district council.
At the request of East Hampshire Community Rail Partnership, the forum carried out access audits of several railway stations, notably Liphook, which only had an entrance and exit on the up-line (London-bound) side due to its location in a cutting and a very ramshackle rusty footbridge braced with scaffold poles to link the platforms.
To travel south, passengers with mobility issues had to travel north to Haslemere to cross the tracks and board a southbound train, while southbound passengers heading for Liphook had to continue to Liss before returning north.
Local councillors had campaigned for years to get an accessible crossing at Liphook, but the best offer from local authorities was £80,000 from developer contributions until Sue’s audit highlighted the railway’s failure to comply with the Disability Discrimination Act.
The result was a new footbridge with lifts as well as steps on both sides, built at a cost of £5.2 million and serving thousands of passengers every week.
Sue Vary-Greene, from Petersfield, who worked with Sue on the forum for years, said: “Sue did so much for people with disabilities living in East Hampshire. She never gave up trying to get the best outcomes for those who are most overlooked in society.”
Glynn, for years a trustee and secretary of the forum, said: “These are just a few examples of Sue’s huge community contribution.
“Her diaries are packed with entries for meetings of East Hants council committees, as a trustee or board member of Petersfield CAB, Community First, Voluntary Action East Hampshire, Petersfield Tomorrow, Petersfield Voluntary Centre, Kingsley Centre and more.
“Over the years I typed out countless minutes and agendas. But now, with the disability forum closed down, our printer is silent as we remember Sue with loving pride.”
Sue's funeral takes place on Thursday, June 25, at midday at All Saints Church in East Meon. The Rosemary Foundation is the family's chosen charity for tributes.
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