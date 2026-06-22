A war hero who played a huge role in the cracking of the Enigma code will be honoured this weekend during a special Armed Forces Day ceremony in Liss.
Henryk Zygalsk will finally get the recognition he deserves as a plaque will be unveiled in memory of the Polish mathematician and cryptologist.
A consul from the Polish Embassy will be among the special guests for a presentation and unveiling at the Liss Royal British Legion club this Saturday.
The 1pm ceremony is part of a day of events at the Rake Road club to mark Armed Forces Day with a Chinook flypast at 2.50pm also part of the itinerary.
Henryk's pre-war efforts in Poland to break the code used by the German Armed Forces was later transferred to the Allies and expanded at Bletchley Park.
He was part of the legendary set-up at Stodham Park and died nearby, with Frank Smyth, Liss RBL branch chairman, calling the codebreaker’s recognition well overdue.
He said: “Henryk was a World War Two hero who contributed so much to the Allies winning the war and ensuring peace in the years since.
“He passed away with no meaningful memorial in his honour, so this event will help us go a little way towards rectifying that oversight.”
The ceremony will begin with a short “Secret WWII Learning Network” presentation by Paul McCue about Henryk and his contribution to the war effort.
An address by Dr Robert Gawloski of the Polish Embassy will hopefully follow before a memorial plaque is unveiled at the club at 1.30pm.
It is hoped members of the local Polish community will join the event, with more than 50 guests expected to gather at the club.
Organisers have also thanked Liss Parish Council with their £500 grant and support being greatly appreciated.
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