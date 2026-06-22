An 18 home “grey belt” development on an old stable patch has been granted planning permission, despite resistance from residents.
The planning application to build the new houses at Hill Place Farm, off Oak Hill in Wood Street Village was considered by Guildford Borough Council’s planning committee.
This development would see a mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes put up on the field, half of which are earmarked as affordable housing.
However, the application drew nearly 30 objections to the proposals, with residents fearful of its potential impact on the Green Belt.
The site was deemed by planning officers to fall under the “grey belt” category – which is land in the Green Belt that has looser planning restrictions if it “does not strongly contribute” to Green Belt purposes.
Grey belt has been introduced as a concept in national planning guidelines under the Labour government, and is part of a government drive to build 1.5 million new homes this parliament.
But residents were nonetheless worried about the impact the development would have on the surrounding area.
The proposed site also falls in part under the Wood Street Village Conservation Area and also sits next to a Grade II listed building.
Resident Richard Watson told councillors: “The application clearly runs contrary to at least one of the key purposes of the Green Belt, and that is to assist in safeguarding the countryside from encroachment.”
However, councillors reviewing the application deemed officers correct in their “grey belt” assessment, and argued it would be hard to refuse it given this determination.
Councillor Stephen Hives said: “I do sympathise a great deal with these sorts of developments and the villagers being faced with this sort of development.”
However, he agreed the site falls under the grey belt, saying: “We are where we are. Grey belt exists and it is the law.”
In their report, planning officers noted that the development would provide “large market and affordable homes at a time when the council is unable to demonstrate five-year housing supply”.
While acknowledging its potential impact on the surrounding area, they deemed the development’s promise of more affordable housing “significantly weighs in its favour”.
Councillor Patrick Oven told the committee: “Grey belt is not simply a matter of opinion, it is a matter of law. That’s the end of it.
“If you read and apply the material here, there isn’t a scintilla of doubt that you can come to any conclusion other than that this is grey belt.”
He added: “I can find no legal reason whatsoever to refuse this, and therefore – whatever my personal views – I’ll be voting in favour.”
Councillors ultimately largely agreed that the site’s grey belt designation made it difficult to refuse, and voted to grant planning permission subject to conditions.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.