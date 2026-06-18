A Farnham education leader has been awarded an OBE in the King’s Birthday Honours for services to education.
Maria Dawes, founder and former chief executive of Schools Alliance for Excellence (SAfE), received the honour in recognition of her contribution to schools, children and the wider education system.
SAfE, a Surrey-based not-for-profit membership organisation, works in partnership with Surrey County Council and other key stakeholders to improve education through school-led collaboration.
The organisation aims to support education professionals in delivering an education system that is better for all.
The award recognises Ms Dawes’ lifelong commitment to education and her contribution to schools across Surrey and beyond throughout her distinguished career.
Her leadership, vision and collaborative approach were instrumental in establishing SAfE as the trusted school-led partnership it is today.
Ms Dawes said: "This honour is one I share with the Schools Alliance for Excellence (SAfE) team, as it reflects the principles underpinning SAfE’s ongoing work: a commitment to integrity and excellence, and the belief that the education system achieves more by working together.
"The impact recognised by this award has been made possible through the sustained efforts of SAfE's network of school leaders, advisers, partners and local government colleagues, all of whom I know share this commitment."
Her commitment to collaborative working has benefited thousands of children, teachers and school leaders across Surrey and beyond. Her influence continues through her work on a number of boards, her current role as a RISE adviser and the ongoing work of Schools Alliance for Excellence.
Patrick Alexander, chief executive of SAfE, said: "We are incredibly proud of Maria’s achievement. Her legacy of collaboration and excellence remains at the heart of everything we do at SAfE, and this honour is richly deserved."
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