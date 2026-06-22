Farnborough Airport has announced plans to seek a decision from the Planning Inspectorate on an application to increase non-weekday flights after it was not determined by Rushmoor Borough Council within the statutory timeframe.
The airport said on Monday that it intends to lodge a non-determination appeal over an application submitted in November 2025.
A non-determination appeal allows an applicant to ask the Planning Inspectorate to decide a planning application when a local authority has not reached a decision within the required timescale. If accepted, the application would be determined by a government-appointed planning inspector rather than the council.
The application seeks changes to existing planning restrictions to allow non-weekday flights to grow at the same rate as weekday flights over the next 10 years. The airport says the changes are needed to prevent non-weekday flights becoming an increasingly smaller proportion of its annual activity.
The application also proposes amendments to aircraft weight restrictions to allow the airport to accommodate newer and more fuel-efficient aircraft.
The airport said the proposals are separate from a larger planning application submitted in November 2023, which seeks permission to increase its annual flight limit from 50,000 to 70,000 movements. That application remains pending determination by Rushmoor Borough Council.
Farnborough Airport chief executive Simon Geere said: "For three years now we have been engaging constructively with Rushmoor Borough Council (RBC) and our neighbouring community to gain the necessary support needed to secure our future.
“However it has become increasingly evident that a small number of technical and legal aspects of our proposals make the path to a successful outcome at the local level very difficult to navigate."
Mr Geere said the decision to pursue a non-determination appeal was not intended as criticism of the council.
He said: "As with all airport expansion applications, we recognise the complexities for Rushmoor in its capacity as the relevant Local Planning Authority, and this decision to file an appeal for non-determination by no means reflects on the professionalism and commitment of the council’s officers and elected officials who have consistently supported us throughout the process.
“We have every confidence that the significant economic contribution that Farnborough Airport makes is fully understood and that there is collective recognition that the future prosperity of the local area is dependent upon a successful and growing business like ours."
The airport said the appeal would establish a formal timetable for determining the application and allow the proposals to be considered in the context of national aviation policy.
Mr Geere said: "By making this non-determination filing we are able to set in motion a prescribed timetable and pathway for a successful outcome of the 2025 application, with the outstanding technical and legal matters being reviewed in the context of the wider economic benefits of our proposals.
“Further, our application can be appropriately considered in the context of UK government policy which recognises the importance of maximising the use of existing airport infrastructure to meet demand, a strategic imperative which our proposals will clearly deliver upon."
The airport has also requested an extension to the timetable for determining its 2023 expansion application pending the outcome of the appeal.
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