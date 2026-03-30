Plans for a new special educational needs school have come under fire despite there being a shortage of such schools.
Camille McInnes, who founded the West Molesey-based Beech House School for pupils with social, emotional and mental health (SEMH) needs, wants to open a similar school at Kiln House Studios in Badshot Lea.
She also plans to turn nearby Kiln House Cottage into a residential home for three pupils, with the school catering for 50 pupils and 90 staff.
Her plans state that this is “appropriate and sustainable reuse of existing buildings within an established site” and “access and parking arrangements utilise existing infrastructure and are supported by a School Travel Plan in accordance with county guidance”.
Surrey has been criticised for the shortfall in special school places and this proposal could be seen in this light.
However, Surrey County councillor Catherine Powell said that the places would be independent/non-maintained, not “addressing local needs and (have) not been requested by the Local Education Authority”, while a new 170-place SEMH LEA-run school would be opened in Frimley.
The site is in Badshot Farm Lane, a single-track road which is designated as public footpath.
Both Cllr Powell and the road’s residents are objecting to the plans on access grounds.
One resident who wished to remain anonymous said: “The only place cars can pass on the road is in our driveways and with 47 pupils being dropped off and picked up on a daily basis plus all the staff it is just not suitable.”
Cllr Powell added that pedestrians, cyclists and horse riders used it and would be put at risk, and that the school would increase the noise levels. She concluded that there would be “a material impact on the existing residents and businesses that hasn’t been assessed at all”.
Comments on the application should be submitted by April 3, quoting reference WA/2026/0036.
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