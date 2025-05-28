In October 2021, St Mary’s CE school had 81 pupils on roll and by October 2024 that had fallen to 44 – a decrease of 46 per cent. Whilst there may be close historical ties to the school in the local community, the council claims only 2 per cent of children educated at St Mary’s CE Infant live in Shackleford itself. The number of children living in the immediate vicinity of the school is no longer able to fill or sustain the school’s rolls.