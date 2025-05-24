One of the Treloar’s infected blood scandal victims hopes an ITV documentary about it will hasten compensation and make the government review “unethical experimentation” at the Alton-area school.
Four haemophiliac former pupils - Gary Webster, Adrian Goodyear, Steve Nicholls and Richard Warwick - featured in The British Blood Scandal: Poisoned at School on May 20.
A total of 122 haemophiliacs treated with contaminated Factor VIII blood clotting products at an NHS clinic on the Treloar’s site in the 1970s and 1980s contracted viruses including HIV and hepatitis C. Only around 30 are still alive.
Speaking the day after the programme was broadcast, Gary said: “I watched it with Steve. We’d seen it anyway.
“But from the reviews and people talking about it, it seemed to be good, so we will see what happens. It’s been received well.
“I spoke to the producer this morning and he seems happy about it. I don’t know what Treloar’s thought about it.
“We were pleased it came out like that. We’d been working on it for a year. It was hard-hitting and came out well. Everything we said there was true and was what happened.
“We gave the right to reply, and Treloar’s and others used it. Hopefully it will raise awareness, as the general public are unaware of what went on there.”
Gary hoped that the exposure of the scandal on prime time national television - with input from Sir Brian Langstaff, chair of the Infected Blood Inquiry - will put pressure on the government to do more about it.
Gary said: “It’s onwards and upwards, and hopefully the government will speed up and get people compensation as soon as possible.
“Also it will hopefully get the government looking again at the unethical experimentation.
“It wasn’t a one-off, it was an eight-year experimentation on children without their knowledge.”