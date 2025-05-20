Once the home of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, the house was built in 1897 for his wife, Touie, who was battling tuberculosis. It was here that Conan Doyle wrote The Hound of the Baskervilles and brought Holmes back from the dead in The Empty House. The property later became a hotel, but after falling into disrepair, it was almost lost to redevelopment plans to split it into flats.