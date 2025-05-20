A school in Frensham is celebrating World Bee Day with a buzz as it celebrates its first honey harvest.
More House School celebrated the day on Tuesday, May 20 by enjoying a honey-themed lunch and harvesting honey from their beehives on the school grounds.
The two hives were set up so the school could learn about the important aphids and the art of beekeeping.
The school extracted 24 lbs (10.9 kg) of honey this half-term and left plenty in the hives for the bees to live off of. They then went ahead and jarred it in their very “Mmmmm...more Honey” a nod to the school and the taste of their sweet success.
The initiative allows student to gain hands-on experience whilst teaching sustainability, responsibility and having a positive impact on our local ecosystems.