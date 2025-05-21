The “Underground” was considered expensive at 2p a fare, so it needed to advertise. Frank Pick realised that the name and logo were crucial. He had clear, lit beacons installed at stations with “Underground” written prominently on them. He commissioned a map of the system, which was displayed at stations and was eventually replaced in the 1950s by the version we know today, created by Harold F. Hutchison. Pick also borrowed the idea from the Paris Metro of using very large white lettering on a blue background for station names. Edward Johnston designed the now-iconic logo—a red circle crossed by a blue bar—first seen in the 1920s. Many posters advertising the Underground were produced, while new stations were designed in the “Art Deco” style.