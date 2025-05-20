It started when Glynis Blake, chair of Liphook Food Bank, spotted a woman at the checkout in Sainsbury’s with a trolley full of baked beans. Curious, she asked what they were for. The woman was Sophie Neish, founder of Sophie Cooks, a community cooking initiative. She explained that the beans were for a cooking session with food bank clients in Alton – part of her mission to teach people how to cook healthy, affordable meals from scratch.