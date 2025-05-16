Wool, poppies and pom poms brought generations together on Saturday, May 10, as Age UK Surrey hosted a “Big Knit-a-thon” at Godalming Borough Hall to mark Surrey Day and the 80th anniversary of VE Day.
Held in collaboration with the national Age UK Big Knit campaign, the event saw care home residents, scouts, students and knitting groups from across the county gather to craft miniature hats for innocent smoothie bottles. For every hat submitted, 30p goes to Age UK Surrey to support local older people.
Volunteers taught newcomers to knit and crochet, while seasoned stitchers turned out unicorns, minions and Mr Men.
“It’s been lovely to learn a new skill and switch off from exams,” said Ellie Haines from Prior’s Field School.