Haslemere has a new civic leader as Councillor Jean Arrick takes the chains of office for 2025–2026, following her official appointment at the Town Council meeting on May 15.
Well-known for her hands-on approach and deep ties to the community, Cllr Arrick brings years of experience to the role. She’s chosen two charities close to her heart to champion during her mayoral year: the Friends of RSCH Cancer & Innovation Centre, supporting cutting-edge cancer care at the Royal Surrey County Hospital, and the 1st Hindhead Scout Group, which helps young people build confidence, leadership and life skills.
“It is an honour and a privilege to serve as Town Mayor,” said Cllr Arrick. “I look forward to representing our wonderful community, supporting local causes, and promoting the values that make our town so special. My chosen charities are doing incredible work, and I hope to raise both awareness and vital funds for them over the coming year.
“Haslemere is a fantastic town and I’m proud to represent it. I hope to shine a spotlight on the brilliant work being done by local groups and raise much-needed funds for two causes that mean a great deal to me.”
Joining her in the top team is Councillor Jacquie Keen, appointed Deputy Mayor. A dedicated campaigner in her own right, Cllr Keen will support the Mayor throughout the year. This year marks a milestone for the town as an all-women civic team takes the reins.
The Council paid tribute to the outgoing Mayor’s hard work, Cllr Oliver Leach, and welcomed what it called “a vibrant and community-focused new chapter” under Cllr Arrick’s leadership.
With a fresh civic team at the helm, Haslemere looks set for a busy year of fundraising, local events and community celebration.