Woolmer Hill School in Haslemere celebrated a significant milestone on April 3 with the official opening of its new Library and English building, aptly named the Toksvig Building in honour of esteemed writer and broadcaster Sandi Toksvig, who attended the unveiling.
The event marked the culmination of a multi-million-pound expansion project, funded by Surrey County Council, aimed at enhancing the school's educational facilities. The Toksvig Building boasts six modern classrooms and a state-of-the-art library, providing students with an inspiring environment for learning and creativity.
Sandi Toksvig, a Grayshott resident, said: “This is probably the most thrilling day of my life; the Toksvig family name on a building devoted to celebrating the English language is remarkable. Having my name on this staggeringly beautiful and inspiring place of learning is, ironically, almost beyond words.”
Head Student Naomi Dunleavy said: “English and literature have been huge influences on my life and on the lives of those around me. I have discovered who I am between the pages of books, and that will go on to influence my entire life. This is where students will discover whole new worlds, in a building named after someone who celebrates equality, inclusivity and diversity, along with her love for literature.”
Headteacher Miss Clare Talbot added: “Our students are a delight to work with and deserve to learn in the most inspiring environments. It was fantastic to see students meeting their literary hero at the official opening.”
The expansion also includes new computer suites, a drama studio, and an additional food servery, accommodating the school's increased capacity of 900 students.
The completion of the Toksvig Building represents the most significant project of its kind in the local area over the past decade. Woolmer Hill School extends its gratitude to Surrey County Council and the Weydon Multi Academy Trust for their support in this transformative project.