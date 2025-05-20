The 14-year-old was in the running for Best Male Performance in a Comedy Programme for his lead role in Changing Ends, which tells the story of TV comedian Alan Carr’s early life.
The BAFTA TV Awards took place at the Royal Festival Hall in London, where Savell walked the red carpet alongside stars from across the television industry.
Changing Ends is a comedy based on Carr’s childhood in Northampton, where he grew up with his family, including his father, then manager of the local football club, whose tough, no-nonsense attitude contrasted with Carr’s sensitive personality.
“Going to the BAFTAs was the most surreal and amazing experience,” Savell said. “I met so many inspirational people and I feel really honoured to have been nominated.”
Landing the role was no small feat. Savell submitted hundreds of audition tapes for various parts before securing his biggest role to date.
His BAFTA nomination came just weeks after he won the Best Performance in a Comedy award at the Royal Television Society Awards in March.
He faced stiff competition on the night from Bilal Hasna, Dylan Thomas-Smith, Nabhaan Rizwan, Phil Dunning, and Danny Dyer. The award ultimately went to Dyer for his performance in Mr Bigstuff.
Despite the result, Savell remains committed to his acting career, which already includes standout roles. In 2021, he portrayed Ronnie Boyd in Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast and appeared as Colin in The Piper, alongside his starring role in multiple series of Changing Ends.
It was a night to remember for the young actor, who captured plenty of photos and selfies with stars including Martin Freeman, Andy Serkis, and Baby Reindeer’s Richard Gadd.