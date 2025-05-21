Farnham’s support for Seeds for Development is making a profound difference to impoverished people in northern Uganda,
Through fundraising efforts, the Surrey-based charity is helping to improve education, fight hunger, and build long-term sustainable solutions in one of Africa’s most vulnerable regions.
The charity sets up a stall at the annual Great Farnham Duck Race, organised by the Weyside Rotary Club, where residents’ generosity has already helped create a real, lasting impact.
One of the most powerful examples of this impact is the story of Brian, a young boy from northern Uganda who was suffering from severe malnutrition when he was found by Pamela, Seeds for Development’s project manager. His legs were swollen, his eyes sore, and his stomach bloated. His condition was critical.
Thanks to immediate support, Brian was taken to a clinic, where he was diagnosed with malaria and critical malnutrition. With funding from Seeds for Development, he received treatment and was fed a specially prepared ‘porridge’ made from millet, soya beans, rice, sesame paste and tiny fish.
The results were remarkable. Within 10 days, Brian’s health improved dramatically—his legs healed, his strength returned, and he began to smile again.
Seeds for Development founder, Alison Hall MBE, said: “When we first found Brian, we didn’t know if he would survive.
“Today, thanks to his community’s support, he’s playing, smiling and thriving. And, it is a perfect example of how, with the right resources, we can create lasting change and give children like Brian a chance to grow up healthy and strong.”
Now known as Brian’s Magic Porridge, the nutritious meal is being prepared in larger quantities and distributed across nursery schools and villages supported by the charity.
The ingredients are sourced from local farmers, helping to combat hunger while also boosting the local economy and encouraging sustainable agriculture.
Farnham’s impact goes beyond nutrition. In 2018, the Great Farnham Duck Race raised vital funds to help build a nursery school in the village of Putuke, northern Uganda. The school has provided children in the area with access to education for the first time, offering them a critical foundation for the future.
For many families, the nursery school has become a lifeline, offering not just education, but stability and hope. It is part of a broader mission by Seeds for Development, supported by St Peter’s Church in Wrecclesham and Farnham’s Rotary Clubs, to foster self-sufficiency and resilience in the region.
With Farnham’s ongoing support, Seeds for Development is working towards a future where communities in northern Uganda are no longer dependent on aid. The focus is on helping families grow their own food, educating children, and building sustainable local economies.
Projects like Brian’s Magic Porridge and the Putuke nursery school demonstrate how small contributions can lead to transformative change.
“The impact of the duck race, local church donations and the continued involvement of Farnham’s Rotary Clubs cannot be overstated. Together, we are transforming lives and helping to build a brighter future for the people of northern Uganda,” said Alison.