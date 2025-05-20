Glorious weather, great music, and a shared passion for the planet made this year’s Farnham Sustainability Festival a resounding success.
Organised by Farnham Town Council in partnership with Farnham Community Farm, the festival drew hundreds of visitors to celebrate sustainable living with food, music, and family-friendly fun.
The festival, which took place on Sunday, May 18 in Gostrey Meadow, brought the community together to explore more sustainable ways of life.
The event included about 40 stalls showcasing everything from eco-friendly crafts and fresh produce to wellness activities and educational demos.
Visitors also enjoyed a full schedule of informative talks, and live music performed by talented local artists including Sam Remedy, Sam Horton, and Rebecca Jayne.
Cllr Kika Mirylees, town council lead member for culture and business, said: “We were thrilled with the turnout and the atmosphere. It was wonderful to see so many people enjoying themselves, supporting local initiatives, and learning about ways to live more sustainably.
“A huge thank you to everyone who made the day such a success.”
Delicious food and drink was on offer throughout the day, with all proceeds going towards supporting the running of Farnham Community Farm.
Farnham Town Council thanked everyone involved in supporting the festival. This included Kidd Rapinet and Shaw Gibbs, the principal sponsors of the summer programme of events.
The next free community event to take place at Gostrey Meadow is Farnham Folk Day which is on Sunday, May 25 from 1pm to 5pm.