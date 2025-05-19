Alresford was awash with sunshine and celebration as an estimated 20,000 visitors descended on the Hampshire market town for the 21st annual Alresford Watercress Festival.
Marking both the coming of age of the much-loved event and the beginning of the UK watercress season, the festival paid homage to the leafy green that has long been at the heart of the town’s identity and economy.
Among the day’s highlights was the crowning of the Watercress King and Queen, seven-year-olds Toma Macpherson and Aoife McAllister from Sun Hill Infants School, who were presented with handmade crowns of real watercress by Tom Amery, Managing Director of The Watercress Company.
Accompanied by a brass band and Morris dancers, the young royals paraded up Broad Street in a horse-drawn carriage, handing out more than 300 bunches of freshly harvested watercress.
Festival-goers enjoyed over 100 food and drink stalls, many offering creative uses of watercress. The Barter’s Best trophy for innovation was awarded to Good Fermentation for its tangy Watercress Kimchi, judged by local grower Will Allam of Alre Watercress and Councillor Russell Gordon-Smith.
On the cookery stage, well-known chefs such as TV’s Lesley Waters, Suki Pantal, who showcased Indian recipes featuring watercress, Martin Dawkins (The Rustic Chef), and Lainston House favourites Phil Yeomans and Andy Mackenzie demonstrated how the humble plant can enhance dishes ranging from smoothies to desserts. Inspired visitors took the chance to see where it all begins with tours of Manor Farm Watercress Farm.
Entertainment abounded for all ages. Children tackled the towering Spider Mountain, rode the funfair, learned circus skills from Juggling Jake, and had their faces painted, while adults relaxed to live music from brass bands, jazz groups, choirs, and the lively Mege Uke Jam, a countywide ukulele collaboration. The ever-popular Tuto Tribe closed their Samba Rock set with a conga line dancing its way down Broad Street.
A crowd favourite, the World Watercress Eating Championships, returned with competitors travelling from across the country. Local champion Glenn Walsh once again clinched the title, devouring 100g of watercress in just 58 seconds, narrowly beating his rival Sam Batho in a fiercely contested final.
Throughout the day, charity Abby’s Heroes was present to raise funds in support of children with cancer. Volunteers offered bags of fresh watercress in exchange for donations, while proceeds from the festival raffle were also earmarked for local good causes. Organisers hope to surpass previous fundraising totals, which have already exceeded £60,000 over the years.
Festival Manager Claire May reflected on the day’s success, saying: “I’d like to thank everyone involved for making it another amazing festival.
“To the fantastic volunteers, who give up their time free of charge to help on the day, our generous sponsors without whom it simply wouldn’t happen, but also the thousands of people who come each year to celebrate wonderful watercress.”
The next Watercress Festival takes place on Sunday, May 17, 2026.