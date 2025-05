On the cookery stage, well-known chefs such as TV’s Lesley Waters, Suki Pantal, who showcased Indian recipes featuring watercress, Martin Dawkins (The Rustic Chef), and Lainston House favourites Phil Yeomans and Andy Mackenzie demonstrated how the humble plant can enhance dishes ranging from smoothies to desserts. Inspired visitors took the chance to see where it all begins with tours of Manor Farm Watercress Farm.