Farnham will be preparing to dive ‘Under the Sea’ for this year’s carnival on Saturday, June 28.
Farnham Carnival, organised by The Hedgehogs charity, will feature a spectacular parade with around 40 floats winding through the town centre, alongside a lively fair in Gostrey Meadow running from 2pm to 9pm.
The carnival’s is a local beloved tradition which stretches back over 100 years and has secured backing from key sponsors to keep the tradition going for 2025.
The event is free celebration that brings together residents of all ages while raising vital funds for local causes.
Rob Eyre, carnival committee chair, said: "Without our sponsors, an event of this scale simply wouldn't be possible. Their support enables us to create a magical day for the entire community while helping raise funds for worthwhile local causes."
The sponsors' support ensures the Carnival can offer a full day of entertainment, including live bands, funfair attractions, food stalls, and activities for all ages.
Road closures will be in effect from 5.30pm to 8pm, with the parade beginning at 6pm from Upper Hart Car Park.
Alternative parking will be available at Farnham Leisure Centre, Farnham Maltings, and St James car parks.
Farnham Estates returns as a principal sponsor for 2025, continuing the property developer’s 30-year tradition of community investment.
For over three decades, the company has been providing residential and commercial opportunities supporting Farnham's development.
A spokesperson from Farnham Estates said: "We are delighted and proud to sponsor Farnham Carnival again this year and hope everyone has a fantastic time."
The major sponsors of the event also include Squire's Garden Centres, Biffa, Shaw Gibbs, Farnham BID, Farnham Institute Charity, and Miller Homes.
Elementary Signsis wil be responsible for all of the signage at this year’s event.