The owner of a business selling accessories for dogs and food is hoping to bring a new leash of life to Brightwells Yard.
BB Dog Boutique, as well as furniture store Amba House, will be moving into Brightwells Yard after both won a year’s free rent at the Farnham shopping area.
Both the business and owners are making their dream move from an online store to a physical store in Farnham.
The stores were the winners of Brightwells Yard’s “win a shop” competition and are excited to add a community and a creative side to the site.
Caroline Burrow, owner of BB Dog Boutique, said: “I was really pleased to be chosen as finalist for the win a shop initiative.
“As a small local business currently doing local markets and events, I thought the win a shop competition would be an ideal next step for me to have a physical presence.
“I am looking forward to coming to Farnham so my loyal customers can come and visit us.
“I feel we offer something different as we are going to be a dog shop for everything you need for your dog such as natural treats, food, harnesses , collars etc as well as have a bookable soft play area for dogs to enjoy.”
Kelly Wright, owner of Amba House furniture, who lives in Farnham, said: “I’m really excited about the move when I saw the competition I thought I had to enter and the process was fairly simple and it allowed us to showcase our business in the best way possible.
“This opportunity has allowed me to use a space in Farnham as a creative hub and supporting sustainable circular furniture use.
She said she has not yet spoken to the owner of BB Dog Boutique, but added: “I would love to connect with them as we are both taking on this new journey at the same time.”
As for when she cam move in, she said: “We have not had a date as of yet when we are moving in but I would love to be in there by summer we are used to moving furniture so we aim to set up as quick as possible.”
Since its completion last year, Brightwells Yard has faced criticism over the slow take-up of its retail units.
Many residents have expressed concern about the development's quiet atmosphere and limited business presence.
Surrey County Council chiefs urged the community to look beyond the current challenges and embrace a brighter outlook for the redevelopment, emphasising faith in its long-term success.