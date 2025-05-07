A Farnham man is putting his pulling power to the test as he attempts to break a rowing marathon world record in support of local charities.
John Devaney, 56, of Union Road, will be taking on an extraordinary challenge by rowing 26.1 miles on a RowErg machine—just days after smashing the half-marathon record on the same equipment.
A seasoned athlete and multiple world record holder, John has set records on both the Concept2 SkiErg and RowErg machines across a range of distances and categories. One of his many accolades is proudly displayed at the front desk of Jetts Gym in Brightwells Yard, where he trains.
This is no ordinary challenge. John is an above-knee amputee, having lost his leg to cancer. Despite this, he continues to push himself to the absolute limit, defying expectations and proving what’s possible through determination and resilience.
His next record-breaking attempt will take place at Jetts Gym in Brightwells Yard on Saturday, May 10, starting at 11.45am. John is confident he will complete the marathon in about three hours and 30 minutes, aiming to finish around 2.15pm.
“I would love for people to come down and pop into the gym to see me doing the challenge,” John said. “I expect my family and friends to join me at the end to join in the glory. I want to show people that if I can break the record.”
John is using the event to raise money for local causes, bringing together support from local businesses to sponsor his effort. Proceeds will go to Farnham and Area Talking News and Haslemere Community Hospital.
“I have raised money for different charities before,” he said. “But after speaking to Farnham and Area Talking News, I thought my marathon world record could lend them a helping hand to carry on the great work they are doing for people in the area.”