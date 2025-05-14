The Arts Society Haslemere latest lecture titled John Singer Sargent: The Private Radical will be held on Tuesday, May 20, at 2pm at Haslemere Hall and is part of the month-long Haslemere Festival. Delivered by lecturer, writer, and broadcaster Gavin Plumley, this event delves into the lesser-known facets of Sargent's illustrious career.
Renowned for his opulent portraits of high society figures, John Singer Sargent (1856–1925) was celebrated for capturing the elegance and affluence of his subjects. But beneath the surface of his polished works lies a more complex narrative. Plumley's lecture aims to shed light on Sargent's personal disillusionment with the superficiality of portraiture and his exploration of more profound artistic expressions.
This lecture is part of the Haslemere Festival and is open to both members and non-members of The Arts Society. Attendees are encouraged to bring friends to this enlightening session. Following the lecture, tea and cake will be served, providing an opportunity for discussion and reflection.