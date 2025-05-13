Hampshire Police are appealing for a female witness to come forward following a suspected stabbing in Aldershot.
Officers are particularly keen to speak with a woman who was seen walking down Heathland Street at around 12.25pm on Sunday, 4 May.
She is believed to have been wearing a pink or lilac jumper and may have witnessed the incident.
Police were called to Victoria Road following reports of an altercation involving a man with a knife. It was also reported that a man had been stabbed on Heathland Street.
On arrival, officers found a man in his 40s with stab wounds to his head and arm outside Cineworld. He was treated at the scene for his injuries.
As part of ongoing enquiries, officers believe the woman in the pink or lilac jumper may have key information that could assist their investigation. She is not believed to be involved in the incident and is not in any trouble – police simply wish to speak with her as a potential witness.
If you have any more information call 101, quoting 44250193837. You can also submit information online here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/