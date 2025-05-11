On Sunday, May 11, 2025, Aldershot Town supporters descended upon Wembley Stadium in full force, marking a historic day as their team prepared to face Spennymoor Town in the Isuzu FA Trophy Final. The match is part of Non-League Finals Day, with the FA Vase Final taking place earlier in the day.
The day's events were the culmination of a remarkable journey for Aldershot Town. Under the guidance of manager Tommy Widdrington, the team advanced to the final with notable victories over Wealdstone, Chertsey Town, Boreham Wood, and a 2–1 win against Woking in the semi-finals.