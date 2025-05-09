The popular Alpine Snowsports Centre in Aldershot has been saved and is set to re-open later this month.
Rushmoor Borough Council have announced Places Leisure, which currently operates and manages Aldershot Pools and Lido on behalf of the council, will be running the centre while the council explores long-term options for the facility
The council were informed without warning on April 2 that the company previously managing the centre, Active Nation UK Limited, had ceased trading at the site.
This placed the site in limbo as the council scrambled to find a new operator. Since then, the council has been taking legal advice and assessing its options for the future operation of the facility.
Places Leisure has operated the council’s leisure facilities for over 20 years. A temporary arrangement for management of the ski centre has been agreed to enable it to reopen imminently and give the council time to consider more permanent arrangements.
The Places Leisure team is currently undertaking a full audit of the facility. Once complete, a date for the re-opening of the centre will be confirmed, along with information about future events and bookings.
Cllr Sophie Porter, Rushmoor Borough Council’s cabinet member for healthy communities and active lives, said: “We’re delighted that we have been able to come to an agreement with Places Leisure and thank them for stepping in.
“The ski centre is an important facility for local people which we don’t want to lose. It's been integral to the success of winning Special Olympic gold medals and it’s the first place many people learned to ski.
“One of our key priorities is to provide opportunities for exercise, wellbeing, and social connection that are easy to access and this now gives us some breathing space to secure the centre’s long-term future.”
Area manager at Places Leisure, Dave Jolliffe, said, “We are very pleased to be able to support Rushmoor Borough Council in reopening Alpine Snowsports.
“Having operated the council’s leisure facilities for over 20 years, we have seen time and time again the positive impact they have on the local community.
“As an organisation, we are committed to improving people’s lives and the communities in which they live. We hope that the reopening of the centre will create more opportunities for people to become active and enjoy sports that are not always as easily accessible.”