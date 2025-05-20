Work to upgrade a playground in central Farnham will begin within a fortnight – but plans to flush an outdated block from the corner of Gostrey Meadow are proving more of a strain.
Farnham Town Council has confirmed that work on the meadow’s new playground will begin on June 2 and should be completed in time for the summer holidays.
The winning design, chosen by 66 per cent of voters after a two-stage public consultation, includes shady areas, colourful surface designs and a multi-tower unit with a nod to a local mill.
A high metal slide, wheelchair-accessible roundabout, nest swing and standup seesaw are also included, with a sensory lions’ den, sponsored by the Farnham group of the same name, will form part of phase two.
“The preferred design reflects the community’s vision for an engaging, inclusive and modern play space for children and families,” said Cllr Graham White, FTC leader.
“This project represents a significant investment in outdoor play and underscores our commitment to young people and providing high-quality spaces for all families.”
The first phase of the scheme will involve the installation of most of the new equipment, fencing and playground surface. The new amenity building – otherwise known as the toilet block – picnic tables, additional play equipment and Borelli Shelter refurbishment are part of the second.
Plans to build a new toilet block next door have been less straightforward, with FTC still waiting for permission to replace the facility with a “simple but sturdy” update with a sloping roof.
The council insists the proposed block, which will include toilets, baby change facilities and storage, will “look beautiful” but not everyone agrees.
The Farnham Society are among the objectors with the watchdog even drawing up their own design for a pagoda-like replacement as an alternative.
“We feel quite strongly about the quality of the design,” said the group’s vice-president, Michael Blower.
“We totally agree with the idea the toilet needs to be refurbished and we definitely feel it should be upgraded. The fact the council is doing something is a positive.
“But as for the design, we feel it’s not particularly appropriate for that site.
“For starters, we don’t think the entrances are discreet.”