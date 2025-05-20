Firefighters responded to a large blaze in woodland in the Waverley Abbey area near Farnham on Tuesday (May 20) afternoon.
Several Surrey Fire and Rescue Service fire engines and support vehicles attended the scene near Camp Hill, off Waverley Lane at about 1.15pm.
Residents in the area reported seeing smoke and fire in the undergrowth and trees.
One eyewitness said: “It looked like really big fire. I was in the area and I had to get in my car and drive off as the smoke was heading my way.
“The smell of smoke was everywhere in the area. I hope the fire brigade manage to put it out and I hope no one was hurt.”
A spokesperson for Surrey Fire and Rescue said: “We received a call this afternoon around 1.15pm to a report of a fire on Crooksbury Road, Tilford, Farnham.
“Two fire engines, a water carrier and multiple specialist vehicles including fogging units and unimogs were sent. A fire had broken out in the undergrowth, with approximately four hectares alight.
“Crews remain at the scene tackling the fire. Police services are also in attendance and they have closed Camp Hill Road whilst efforts to tackle the fire continue.”
On its Facebook page, the service posted: “The fire is affecting four hectares of land - that’s about the size of 10 football pitches.”
The service urged people to avoid Camp Hill Road and the surrounding area.