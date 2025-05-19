Surrey County Council has announced the completion of the first part of the Farnham Infrastructure Programme, marked by the newly upgraded Riverside Walk.
The revamped pathway, which runs between the Riverside car parks and Brightwells, now offers an accessible alternative for those looking to avoid the town’s gyratory system and enjoy a more pleasant walk into the town centre.
It will form part of a longer route when the Brightwells works and Borelli Walk upgrades are completed.
Farnham town centre is undergoing a huge refurbishment programme, with a series of lane and road closures starting on Monday, May 19.
To mark the Riverside Walk completion, Surrey County Council is urging residents to get on their bikes and improve their cycling skills this Saturday, May 24 from 10am to 1pm in Brightwells.
Members of the Surrey County Council cycle training team will be in the Old Market Place to help people feel more confident when cycling both on their own or with their family.
There will also be the opportunity to try bikes on Riverside Walk including a tandem ride.
“Cycling is good for the body and mind, and cycling into Farnham town centre when possible can remove pressure on the gyratory and help the environment,” said a county council spokesperson.
The team will also be collecting old and unwanted bikes. Bikes which are collected will become part of Active Surrey's free refurbished bike scheme. The bikes are refurbished and given to people in need so they can access employment, education and local services.
The event coincides with A Yard of Joy, a free kite-making workshop, which is suitable for everyone. Its running from 11am to 3pm also at Brightwells.
The Riverside Walk upgrade was part of the Farnham Infrastructure Programme, a partnership between Surrey County Council, Waverley Borough Council and Farnham Town Council.
For details about the works, and to sign up for the monthly project e-newsletter, visit www.surreycc.gov.uk/farnhamworks or call 0300 200 1003.
Find out more about the cycle training offered by Surrey County Council at www.surreycc.gov.uk/cycletraining